Charles W. Johnson, 96, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at home.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1923 in New Orleans, Louisiana, son of the late Robert L. and Ophelia Henry Johnson. He married Bessie Henderson on October 7, 1945. She preceded him in death on May 8, 2011.
Charles was a self employed carpenter and farmer. He was a member of the Troy Center United Methodist Church and enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
Survivors include his daughters, Carol Atkinson, of Erie and Cathy Carter, of Arizona; four grandsons; two granddaughters; three great-grandsons; one great great-granddaughter; his sister, Ethel Gray,of North Carolina; his brother, Ernest Johnson, of Pennsylvania and his special friends Earl and Renee Snyder and family.
In addition to his wife, Charles was preceded in passing by five sisters, four brothers, two sons, Charlie and Carl Johnson, and two sons-in-law Dennis Atkinson and Daniel Carter.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Troy Center United Methodist Church, 36156 Center Rd., Centerville on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place at Troy Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, PA 16316 has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Charles’ Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
