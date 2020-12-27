Lida Jane Krug, 75, of Titusville passed away Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a period of illness.
She was born in Butler on May 15, 1945 and was the daughter of the late George W. and Eleanor R. Rogers Bartley.
Lida graduated from A/C Valley High School and went onto nursing school.
She worked many years in the medical setting before becoming a private nurse which she really enjoyed doing.
Lida married William J. Krug and he preceded her in death in 2010.
Her hobbies included bird watching, gardening, antiquing, her dogs, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son; Daniel J. Krug and wife, Crystal, of Rouseville. Grandchildren Heydan and Hannah Krug.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lida was preceded in death by siblings; Sam Bartley, Harry Bartley, and Neline Kammerdiener and a grandson Collin Krug.
There will be no services at this time.
The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com
The family would like to give special thanks to Ascera Cares nurses and aides for their wonderful care for Lida.
Donations in Lidas name can be made out to the Venango County Humane Society.
