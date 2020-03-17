John James Peterson, 71, of Centerville, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born on Dec. 15, 1948 in Titusville, the son of the late David and Lenora “Martha” Peterson.
John was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1967. He was formerly employed at Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp.
John is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served with distinction with the U.S. Army and earned a purple heart. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved the outdoors. One of the trips John looked forward to the most in the summer was joining an annual veterans fishing trip out on Lake Erie.
John will be forever remembered by his children, Nathan, Aimee and Nicholas; his brother, Don Peterson and sister-in-law, Fran Peterson. He also leaves behind two grandchildren (Jack and Clara), daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, son-in-law, Nathaniel and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
A service will be scheduled at a future time to celebrate the life of John.
Memorial contributions may be made to S.O.N.S of Lake Erie, P.O. Box 3605, Erie, Pa. 16508. Please indicate on your donation to use the funds towards sponsoring a “veterans finishing trip”.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?” John 11:25-26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.