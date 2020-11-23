Mrs. Beatrice M. Metzgar, 97, of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, Nov.21, 2020 at 6:55 a.m. at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Beatrice was born on May 8, 1923 in Titusville to the late Charles L. and Anna Johnston Shields. She married Ora L. Metzgar in 1944 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on June 3, 1992.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1941.
Beatrice worked at several nursing homes in the surrounding area as an LPN.
She was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.
Beatrice enjoyed taking care of her family and loved her church.
She is survived by a son Dan Metzgar and wife, Wanda, of Wrightsville, PA; three daughters, Connie Wright, of Pleasantville, Nancy Masiker, of Titusville, and Betty McKlveen and husband, William, of Pleasantville; 16 grandchildren: 21 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
Beatrice was preceded in death by a son Dale Metzgar; a son-in-law John Wright; a great grandson Michael Peterson; a sister Mary Drybread; a brother Bill Witherington; and an infant sister Betty.
A private funeral service will be conducted for the family.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept. 157 W State St, Pleasantville, PA 16341 or to a charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
