Craig D. Hannah Sr., 83, of Tidioute, passed away of natural causes at his residence on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Craig was born on March 27, 1939, in Tidioute to the late Clyde C. and Bernice R. McAvoy Hannah. He married Esther Johnson on June 25, 1960. She preceded him in death in 1997.
He was a graduate of Tidioute High School.
Craig was a truck driver for Loranger International Corporation in Warren for many years until his retirement.
He enjoyed playing guitar, gambling, going to classic car shows, his dog, Orphan Annie, and being with his family and friends.
Craig is survived by his four children, Craig D. Hannah Jr. and wife, Mary Beth, of Erie, Goldie M. Kinnear and husband, Steve, of Titusville, Ronald D. Hannah and wife, Brandi, of Tidioute, and Earl F. Hannah, of Tidioute; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Kibbe and husband, Tom, Kayti Gave and husband, Zach, Christopher Kinnear and wife, Stacey, Joe Kinnear and wife, Rachail, Tori Mead, Marie Irvine and husband, John, Marcus Hannah, and Michael Hannah; 15 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Sherry Check, Edie McChesney and husband, Ralph, Nancy Sheckler and husband, Butch, Toni Bean and husband, Bruce, Pat Eastman, and and Bonnie McCune; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hellen Williams, Donald Johnson, Curtis Johnson, Freeda Carr, Margaret Lewis, and Frank William Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Shannon “Dick” Hannah, Kevin Hannah, and Mike Hannah; a sister, Sandy Morrison; his mother and father-in-law, Earl and Edith Johnson; seven brothers-in-law, Milton Check, Art McCune, Clifford Eastman, Harold, Charles, James, and Larry Johnson, and two sisters-in-law Frances Davis and Edna Mae Scheckler.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Tidioute Area Volunteer Fire Department.
Inurnment will be at St. Jacqueline’s Cemetery in Tidioute.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Tidioute Area Vol. Fire Dept., 228 Main St., Tidioute, Pa. 16351.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.