Harold W. “Bud” Dow, 91, of Hydetown passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at his residence.
Harold was born on August 20, 1929, in Titusville to the late Frank and Elsie (Goodwill) Dow. He married Virginia Carter on Feb. 17, 1951, in Titusville.
He was a veteran of US Army having served in the 82nd Airborne. He entered the service on August 12, 1947, and was honorably discharged on June 22, 1950, with the rank of Corporal.
Bud was employed for 40 years at Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. and Cytemp Steel in the hot mill until his retirement in 1991. He also worked for Hasbrouck Sand and Gravel.
He was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958, VFW and the former Polish National Alliance.
Bud enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing, and doing yard work. He enjoyed keeping busy and his trips to Colorado to hunt Elk.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia, of Hydetown; four children, Connie Baker and husband, Bob, of Midlothian, Virginia, Gary Dow and wife, Chanee, of Titusville, Penny Porter and husband, Alan, of Meadville, Debbie Steinberg and boyfriend, Jay Taylor, of Titusville; seven grandchildren, Scott and Ben Pringle, of Midlothian, Virginia, Matt Dow, of Palm Springs, California, Chance Dow, of Titusville, Chad Porter and wife, Megan, Ryan Porter and wife, Cassie, both of Meadville, Tiffany Willard and husband, Matt, of Los Angeles, California; eight great-grandchildren, Elsa and Emme Pringle, Cayley, Addyson, Olivia, Brielle, Sadie, and Maverick Porter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Dow; and three sisters, Marie Kuberry, Lucille Kester, and Sarah Larsh.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department 12666 Main St., Titusville, PA 16354.
Private services are being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354.
Interment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
