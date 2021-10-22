Janice I. Cole, 69, of Meade Place, Titusville passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 19, 2021 at her residence.
Janice was born on Oct. 14, 1952, in Shinglehouse to the late Leonard and Marian (Terrette) Kemp.
She was a graduate of Youngsville High School.
Janice was a loving mother who enjoyed traveling the world and raised three children, William Cole and wife, Jodi, of Pleasantville, Mandee Lynn Atkins and husband, Jamie, of Missoula, Montana, Joseph Cole and husband, Michael Brine, of Portland, Oregon; six grandchildren, Dylan Cole and wife, Mckenna, of Titusville, Devin Cole, of Waynesboro, Dalton Cole, of Pleasantville, Benjamin Underhill, Ashley Underhill, Caitlyn Underhill, all of Missoula, Montana; a great-granddaughter, Aria Lynn Doyle, of Missoula; eight siblings, Sheila Hoover, of Manheim, Dean Kemp, of Corry, Richard Kemp and wife, Sandi, of Grand Valley, James Kemp, of Spartansburg, Clark Kemp and wife, Vicky, of Centerville, Cindy Inman and husband, Dave, of Titusville, Jeff Kemp, of Titusville, Leonard Kemp and wife, Barb, of Pleasantville, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Cole, and a brother, Michael Kemp.
No services are being observed at the time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.