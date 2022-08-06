Krause, Fred Douglas, (MMCS USN Retired), 80, of Nags Head, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He will forever be loved and cherished by his daughter, Stephanie Pilar; granddaughter, Jessica Martinez; and devoted son-in-law, Andy Pilar, who were all by his side as his battle with a very aggressive cancer ended. Fred is also survived by daughters, Ruby Sterling (Leonard) and Michelle Wilson (Robert); brothers, Stephen and Dennis Krause; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his 13 brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Donna, to whom he was greatly devoted; his loyal Corgi, Maplecreek Lucky Charm; his brothers, James and Ronald Krause; his sisters, Karen Holtz and Teresa Barco; and his parents, George W. and Ruby J. Bennett Krause.
Fred was born July 16, 1942 in Titusville, Pa. Upon graduating from Milton Hershey High School in 1960, Fred enlisted in the United States Navy, from which he built his military career until 1980. From 1980 until 2008, he worked for the U.S. Government as a Federal Contractor. Throughout both careers, he received many Letters of Commendation for his Naval and U.S. Government Contract service. Fred also received his B.A. degree with a major in Business Administration with Computer Information Systems (Cum Laude) from Saint Leo College in 1990.
Fred was a very skilled craftsman and enjoyed woodworking. Fred and Donna retired to Nags Head, N.C. where he loved to fish, spend time on his boat, collect golf balls and enjoy the peaceful and scenic surroundings. One of Fred’s favorite past times was watching Pittsburgh Penguins hockey on TV while crocheting Afghans for friends and family as well as donating them for local charities. For many years, Fred volunteered at the Manteo, N.C. Aquarium contributing to their beautiful landscapes as well as driving cancer patients to their treatments near and far. He loved to challenge his mind with a good puzzle while eating a handful of black licorice. One of his favorite ventures was spending his evenings on the porch watching the sunset with a cigar in hand.
The family would like to express love and appreciation to Frank and Deanna Boltze, as well as the Nurses and Care Partners on the 6th floor River Pavilion at SNGH for their unwavering love and support of Fred and his family in their time of need. The family would also like to thank Arlene Battaglia who was a great friend and companion to Fred as they walked the journey of widowhood together.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, with Rev. Dr. Joshua Hayden presiding. Interment with military honors followed in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. Following all services, there was a reception in the C.L.C. Building of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 5270 Charles City Rd., Henrico, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to charities in your area that support cancer patients in their time of need.
