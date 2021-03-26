Mrs. Martha B. Heeter, 96, a resident of the Billie Brown Building, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Mrs. Heeter was born on Nov. 20, 1924, in Titusville to the late Elmer and Marie (Stromberg) Bloom. She married Richard J. Heeter, Sr. on June 14, 1944 in Anniston, Alabama. Mr. Heeter preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1985.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School in 1942.
Martha previously worked for the JC Pennell Insurance Company. Then she and her husband owned and operated the Centerville Red & White Store from 1960 to 1991.
She was a member of the former Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Martha enjoyed playing cards, bridge, reading and socializing with her friends and neighbors at the Billie Brown Building.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Neish, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Zachery Neish, of Greensburg, Abigail Neish, of Charles Town, West Virginia, Gretta Beck and husband, Kevin, of Pittsburgh, and Erin Metzgar and husband, Ron, of Missouri, and two nieces, Patti Paden and husband, Cid, of Titusville, and Judi Brothis and husband, John, of Meadville.
Martha was preceded in death by her son, Richard “Jim” Heeter Jr. and a sister, Marian Rauschenberg.
A private burial is being conducted for the family at the Zion Union Cemetery in Emlenton.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society.
Funeral services are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to thank all her friends, staff and residents at the Billie Brown Building for their concerns and help for Martha.
