Patricia J. Wiatrowski, 90, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning, March 14, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Pat was born on Jan. 14, 1932 in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of the late Albert and Helen Lipinczyk Sikorski. She was married to Norman J. Wiatrowski on May 30, 1953 in Buffalo, New York. He preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 1996.
Pat was a graduate of South Park High School in Buffalo, Class of 1940.
Pat was a member of St. Walburga Church.
She was active with the Titusville Summer Theatre for a number of years, was a member of the Titusville Women’s Club and a volunteer with the Board of Elections. She was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Charmaine and Eric Rogalski, of Hudson, Ohio, Sharon and Jamey Miller, of Titusville, and Cheryl and Gerald Prenatt, of Titusville; grandchildren, Molly and John Gaydos, Nicholas and Emily Prenatt, Jay and Kim Miller, Alex and Shannon Miller, and Nadia and Isaac Donovan; a granddaughter-in-law, Megan Rogalski; great-grandchildren, Thomas Gaydos, Henry and Amelia Rogalski, Isla and Cora Prenatt, Arya Miller, and Nixon Donovan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by a grandson, Casey Rogalski; a brother, Albert Sikorski, and two sisters, Dorothy Zbrzezny and Leona Orlowski.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to Pat’s late grandson’s scholarship fund, The Casey J. Rogalski Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to the Titusville Alumni Association and mail to; Titusville Alumni Association, 302 E. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
