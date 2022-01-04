Joseph M. Burdick, 43, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.
Joe was born on Jan. 29, 1978, in Corry to Howard F. and Diane Ahl Burdick.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1996, and Triangle Technical Institute.
Joe worked at Checkers Safety Group in Titusville as an electrician.
He was a former member of the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding side by sides, drinking beer and loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his two daughters, Olivia Burdick and Ryan Hoffman, both of Titusville and his fiancé, Rachael Anderson, of Titusville; his parents, Howard and Diane Burdick, of Titusville; four sisters, Kathleen Devlin and husband, Randy, of Titusville, Nicole Persing and husband, Brett, of Titusville, Emily Burdick, of Pittsburgh, and Sara Burdick and companion, Kendis Crawford, of Erie; six nieces and nephews, Thria Devlin, Randall Devlin, Joshua Devlin, Ava Crawford, Miles Buchanan, and Gabrielle Buchanan.
Joe was preceded in death by Olivia’s mother, Angela DeWitt.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
