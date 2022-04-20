Mrs. Alice G. Murray, 89, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.
Alice was born on Aug. 3, 1932, in Black Ash, Crawford County to the late Milton J. and Mancie Armstrong Gray. She married Harold L. “Hoops” Murray on Feb. 6, 1948. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2007.
She attended schools in Chapmanville, Sunville, Titusville, and later received her GED.
Alice worked for the former GTE Sylvania for over 40 years and helped operate Happy Valley Campgrounds with her husband.
She was a member of the Titusville Church of the Nazarene.
Alice enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word searches and crossword puzzles. She liked making desserts and was well known for her peanut butter and chocolate fudge.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia A. Emerson and husband, Larry, of Titusville, and Carla J. Strange and husband, Steve, of Peru, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Kent Kaster and wife, Cheryl, of Titusville, Lorraine Sutton and husband, Jack, of Titusville, Celeste Houy and companion, Gene Williams, of Arizona, Brenda Blades and husband, Tony, of Indiana, Denise Melton and wife, Beverly, of Indiana, Jennifer Carson and husband, Tim, of South Carolina, Kristin Bradley, of North Carolina, Steven Strange and fiancé, Sarah, of Indiana, and Rainell Cushman and husband, Chris, of Indiana; 20 great- grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and William Gray, and three sisters, Madolyn Patterson, Doris Brow and Anne Armstrong.
Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at Chapmanville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, Southwoods Assisted Living Activities Fund, 322 S. Martin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at .alz.org/pa?form=alz_donate.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
