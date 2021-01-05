Earl Schaum Jr., 91, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.
Earl was born on Jan. 5, 1929, to the late Charles E. and Isabelle K. (Bowser) Schaum. He married Margaret B. Hoh on June 16, 1951 in Pittsburgh. Mrs. Schaum preceded him in death on July 2, 2011.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in the Korean Conflict. He entered the service on Oct. 26, 1948 in Pittsburgh and was honorably discharged on Oct. 17, 1952.
Earl was employed by Western Electric in Pittsburgh as an installer until his retirement in 1983.
He was a member of the Titusville B.P.O Elks #264.
Earl enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, mowing and loved spending winters in Lake Placid, Florida with his wife.
He is survived by two daughters; Jacqueline Daniels, of Browns Mills, New Jersey, and Carol Gallagher and husband, William, of Titusville; three grandchildren, Sasha Archer and fiancé, Ken Dernar, Benjamin Daniels and Carlie Stammer; four great-grandchildren, Ella Archer, Lilly Archer, Tavin Stammer and Tatum Stammer; three stepgrandchildren, Dana Siebal and husband, Ty, Billy Gallagher and wife, Lauren, and Andrea Porter and husband, Steve; three step great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ava and Lucas Porter, and two sisters, Nancy Gordon and Susan Johnson, both of Pittsburgh.
Earl was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Schaum; four sisters, Dolores Fisher, Ruth Bartlett, Isabelle Cummings and Betsy Rourke; a son-in-law, Archie Daniels, and a stepgrandson, Adam Gallagher.
No services are being observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 105 40th St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15201.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
