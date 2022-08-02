Dr. Rosemary Ellsworth Brown. of San Diego, passed away on July 24, 2022. She was born on Dec. 11, 1932, to James and Rose Sullivan Ellsworth.
Rosemary was a published author and often wrote of her years growing up in Titusville and the impact it had on her life. She never forgot those times.
She is survived by sons, Mark (Shari) Brown, of Salt Lake City, Karl Brown, of San Diego and daughter, Lisa (Matt) Widmer, of Southern Oregon, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her cousin, Cecelia (Bob) Shattuck.
As per Rosemary’s request, there are no funeral rites planned. It would give her great joy to have others celebrate her life as she did
