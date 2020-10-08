Barbara J. McClain, 86, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Tionesta.
Barbara was born in Fagundus on Feb. 7, 1934, to the late Harry W. and Iva B. (Richardson) Manross. She married Glenn R. “Jack” McClain at West Hickory United Methodist Church on June 9, 1951. Mr. McClain preceded her in death on April 30, 2013.
She attended local schools and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education in 1984, and a masters teaching degree in 1985, from Ohio University.
Barbara was a member of Pleasant Community Church, in Warren. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and being on Facebook with family and friends.
She was employed by Manassas Park City Schools, in Manassas, Virginia, before her retirement. She taught the physically and mentally handicapped in her career in special education.
Barbara is survived by her children; Jacklyn Schillinger and husband, Pete, of Tionesta, Marian Forshee and husband, Walter “Jiggs,” of Jamestown, New York, and Kim Yarnevic and husband, Eddie, of Benwood, West Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Fran Garrison Wimer, of Fagundus, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Donald K. Garrison, and two brothers, Harry and David Manross.
A private graveside service is being conducted for the family at the Fagundus family cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, Pa. 16214.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave the family a condolence go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
