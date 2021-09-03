Kimberly Shaffer-Brown (Schneider) victoriously joined the Lord in heaven Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 following a brief illness.
Kimberly was born on May 14, 1969. She was the daughter of Richard G. “Dick” Schneider and the late Frances K. “Frannie” Schneider, of Titusville and Gerald R. “Jerry” Shaffer, of Pleasantville.
She graduated from Titusville High School in 1987 and attended Akron University in 2005.
On Aug. 24, 2013 Kimberly married Navy Chief Christopher N. Brown, who survives.
They made their home in Orange Park, Florida. Kimberly last worked as a real estate referral agent.
Her hobbies were numerous and included crocheting, crafting, creating music, singing, dancing, creating podcasts, reading, fishing and shelling. In addition, she loved the outdoors and traveling with her husband to Taiwan and Australia.
Along with her husband, Kimberly is survived by her three children, Nichol Crandall (Sara), of Yarmouth, Maine, Jena Stitt (Brett), of Jacksonville, Florida, and Tate Seyler and fiancé, Isabella Ware, of Baxter, Tennessee; a sister, Julie Kunselman (Tlee), of Tionesta; three brothers, Russ Schneider, of Meadville, Rick Schneider (Emily), of Erie, and Brian Schneider (Alison), of Titusville; three brothers-in-law, Larry Brown (Cheryl), of Blacklick, Ohio, Nick Brown and Eric Fieber, of Fredericksburg,Virginia; a sister-in-law, Barb Brown Benedict, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph M. and V. Nancy Stefaniszyn, John and Henrietta Schneider, and Oren and Majorie Shaffer; mother-in-law, Linda Goodwill, uncle, Joseph M. Stefaniszyn II and aunt, Vicky Schneider.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Titusville Alumni Association, 302 E. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or at gorockets.org (alumni) in honor of Titusville Alumni Majorettes.
Blackburn - Curry Funeral & Cremation, 380 N. Lowder St., Macclenny, Florida 32063 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave online condolences for the family, visit blackburncurryfh.com.
