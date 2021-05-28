Edward J. “Ed” Krasa, 76, of Farrington Road, Spartansburg, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1944 in Meadville, a son of the late John W. and Thelma V. Herman Krasa.
Ed was raised and educated in Corry, graduating from Corry Area High School in 1963.
While in high school he participated in wrestling, track and football and was a part of the 1962 Championship football team. He was named Senior Athlete of the Year and was offered football scholarships to Slippery Rock and Syracuse Universities.
Ed was known as “Cowboy” and “Crazy Legs Krasa.” After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Okinawa, the Philippines and Puerto Rico. Ed was honorably discharged in 1967 and returned to Corry.
Ed began working for Dowell (Schlumberger) where he worked as an engineer, a safety supervisor and later in sales until 1989. While working at Dowell, he was given the nickname “Gomer.”
Ed drove trucks for several companies before working for Titusville Dairy, where he worked driving truck and in sales from 1992 until he retired in 2019.
Ed was a former member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Corry and was a member of the FFA, where he served as treasurer. He also played softball in several leagues.
Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, antique tractor pulls, riding horses and barrel racing. For many years, Ed enjoyed coaching in the local youth wrestling programs.
He was an avid outdoorsman and instilled that love in his family. He was a hard worker and farmer.
Ed is survived by his love, Angie Frink, of Spartansburg; four daughters, Julie Balon and her companion, Tony Prisinzano, of New York, Chelsea Votaw and her husband, Jon, of Saegertown, Andrea Chelton and her husband, Scott, of Spartansburg, and Ashley Hellyer and her husband, Lewie, of Corry; four sons, John E. Krasa and his wife, Nancy, of Erie, Zack Krasa and his wife, Julie, of Prosperity, Justin Krasa and his wife, Morgan, of Washington, Pennsylvania, and Brock Krasa, of Cochranton; three brothers, James W. Krasa and his wife, Linda, of St. Cloud, Florida, Gerald L. Krasa and his wife, Patricia and Donald L. Krasa and his wife, Barbara, all of Corry.
He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Shane, Robert, Aaron, Kyle, Roo, Bryce, Alex, Easton, Bradon, Abe, Brooke and Kira; six great-grandchildren, Parker, Liam, Peyton, Landon, Lucielle and Lillian, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Corry, on Friday, June 4 at 4 p.m. Pastor Luke Johnson, of Valley View Mennonite Church, will officiate. Family and friends are also welcome to attend the memorial dinner at 5 p.m. at Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 State Hwy 89 & 77, Spartansburg.
Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots, 1305 S. Main St., Meadville, Pa. 16335, Corry Kids Wrestling, c/o Kristin Willis, 41 W. Main St., Columbus, Pa. 16405 or Titusville Youth Wrestlers, c/o Leroy Wagner, 304 Fairview St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, visit brackenfh.com.
