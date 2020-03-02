Ardelle M. Hutchison, 98, of Hydetown, passed away Friday evening Feb. 28, 2020 at her residence.
Ardelle was born on Feb. 8, 1922 in Tidioute, Pa., a daughter of the late Ray and Ethel Butler Hanes. She was married to Donald D. Hutchison on Jan. 2, 1940 in Meadville. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1991.
Ardelle had worked closely with her husband at several of their family businesses.
Ardelle was a member of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church. She was a member of the Golden Crown Chapter of the Eastern Star in Meadville and of the New London Grange.
She worked over 25 years as a tour guide for the OC&T Railroad in Titusville and Oil City. Her biggest joys of life were her children, making afghans and quilts, which she donated to the OC&T Railroad and the Grange, as well as to her children, grandchildren, veterans and families in need.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Delly Mae Bumbera, Jenny Veith, Shelly Smith, Michael Hutchison and Heidi Wheeler; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her children, Reginald Hutchison, Donald “Bear” Hutchison, Thomas Michael Hutchison, Debra Ann West, and Beverly Ann Hutchison; a grandson, Donald D. Hutchison III; four brothers; and two sisters.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Canon Martha Ishman of St. James Church officiating.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Titusville Area Food Bank or to St. James Church Soup Kitchen.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.