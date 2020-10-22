W. Bates Harvey, 88, of Rootstown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ravenna, Ohio.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1932, in Pleasantville, to the late Charles and Doris (Foutty) Harvey.
Mr. Harvey lived in Rootstown since 1964 and retired from Normandy Products in Middlefield, where he was a plant manager.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He was very skilled at wood working, making all kinds of beautiful furniture.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bates Allen Harvey, his siblings; Kathrine Davis, Charles A. Harvey and Clarence Y. Harvey.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ellenor G. (Gustafson) Harvey, whom he married on July 5, 1951, his daughters Shellie Gargas, Susan Harvey, his grandchildren; Lukus (Natalia) Harvey, Jacob (Lindsey) Harvey, Cory (Kara) Gargas, his great-grandchildren; Jacob Harvey, Andrew Harvey and Sofia Harvey, and his sister, Shirley Snyder.
There will be no services or calling hours. In honoring Bates request, cremation has taken place. Condolences and memories of Bates may be shared with his family at sscfuneralhomes.com.
