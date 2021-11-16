Erin Lavery, 42, of Titusville, passed away on Nov. 12, 2021 after fighting desperately but ultimately succumbing to the disease of addiction. It was Erin’s wish to someday minister to others struggling with the same issues she faced by sharing her own battles with full transparency.
Erin was born in Oil City, on Nov. 6, 1979, a daughter of Floyd (Tony) Deitz and Pauline (Polly) DeWalt Deitz. She was a 1997 graduate of Titusville High School, a 2003 graduate of Northern Arizona University, and was pursuing a Masters of Divinity from University of Dubuque Theological Seminary.
Erin put her whole heart into everything she pursued and lived life with an infectious tenacity. In high school, she taught herself to play piano, surprising her chorus teacher with a request to accompany the choir at a school concert. As a high school German teacher, she developed an all new curriculum based on the hit TV show “Survivor,” growing the program considerably over her time there. As a pastor-in-training, she embraced her work with local congregations and her fellow seminarians.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her proudest accomplishments, her children, Cash, Ella and Quinn; her husband, Jesse Lavery; her sister, Shannon Vinson and husband, Kevin, of Pleasantville; her brother, Bryan Deitz and partner, Nicole Downing, of Mercer, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 with Rev. Dr. Vaughn Smith and retired Pastor Norma Prina Murphy officiating. Erin will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.
If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, help is available. Call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health National Hotline at 1(800) 662-4357. It is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
