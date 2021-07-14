Jacqueline Marvin McBride, 85, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, passed away on June 30, 2021 in Clearwater, Florida.
Jackie was born in Hydetown, the daughter of Orba and Reah (Fitch) Marvin. In 1953, she married James McBride of Centerville. Several years later they moved to Dunedin, Florida, where they raised five children.
She worked as a medical office manager for many years. She enjoyed visiting Titusville through the years to visit her sister and brother-in-law, Garnet and Bill Beck and their family. She enjoyed seeing old friends and attending class reunions.
In addition to her parents, Jackie is predeceased by her husband, Jim McBride; her son, Rick McBride; her sisters, Cleo Marvin, Juanita Brown and Garnet Beck; sons-in-law, Steve Dobey and Steve Pike, and grandson, Stephen Pike.
She is survived by four children; Chris Dobey, Cindy Pike, Colleen Hurley (Brendan), all of Florida, and Tim McBride (Ann), of Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; niece, Karen Henry; nephew, Bill Beck (Pam), and their families, who live in the Titusville area, and a cousin, Jo Lauer (Wesley), who lives in Oil City.
