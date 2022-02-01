Gerald Cletus Louis English, born on June 11, 1934, died on Jan. 25, 2022.
A longtime resident of Titusville, Jerry graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy before being drafted in the U.S. Army. Jerry was proud of his service in Korea from 1954-56. His work career began as a teller at the Titusville Trust Company, spanning 37 years, culminating as a senior vice president with Integra Bank.
Committed to public service and volunteering, Jerry served in various positions in Titusville as city controller, councilman, and president and then board member of the Titusville Industrial Fund.
An avid reader, Jerry supported the Benson Memorial Library, serving as chairman, also assisting in establishment of the Crawford County Library System. He was a member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Church, volunteering in many capacities there.
Jerry’s enthusiasm for American history focused on the Civil War era. His activities included publishing several articles and a book on the 83rd Pennsylvanian and the preservation of two Gettysburg battle flags. Participating in the Friends of Drake Well, Jerry proudly took his children and grandchildren to the park.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol Saylor English, where they have lived in Dublin, Ohio since 2012. His children are Catherine English, of Pittsburgh, Christine English Hall and husband, Bruce, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Ann See, of Meadville, John English and wife, Jacqueline, of Grand Junction, Colorado, David English, of Sanford, Maine, Andrew English and wife, Jamie, of Columbus, Ohio, and Anita English-Leeuwinga and husband, Jan Leeuwinga, of Chicago, Illinois.
Jerry has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his own words: “As I look back on my life, I thank God for all His blessings. Without His strength and support, I would not have survived some of my life’s events. My prayer is that my family understands the importance of having a relationship with God and His Son, Jesus Christ, as their strength, Protector and Savior.”
Memorials may be made to Benson Memorial Library, Titusville, Pa.
