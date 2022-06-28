Lois Ann Burrows, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1954, in Titusville to the late Michael “Mike” and Pearl Woodock Ender Sr.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Lois enjoyed reading, crocheting, going for car rides down dirt roads, watching the kids fish at 2 Mile Run, looking at Christmas lights, and being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her five children; Christopher Burrows and wife, Eileen, of Crosby, Texas, Robert “Bobby” Burrows and wife, Jamie, of Hubert, North Carolina, Jon Burrows and wife, Amanda, of Oil City, Joseph Burrows and wife, Kari, of Titusville, and Autumn Jackson and husband, Matthew of Oil City; 16 grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; a brother, William Ender and wife, Kathy, of Centerville, and David Ender, of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael “Mike” Ender Jr.
No public calling hours will be observed.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
