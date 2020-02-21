Gerald A. “Jerry” Sterling, Sr., 92, of Hydetown, passed away Thursday morning Feb. 20, 2020 at Country Acres Personal Care.
Jerry was born on May 17, 1927 in Titusville, a son of the late Arthur and Ida Elliot Sterling. He was previously married to Norma Louise White, who preceded him in death.
Jerry was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1945. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
Jerry was owner of Sterling Auto Sales in Hydetown for many years. He had also been employed at the former Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. and also at Weaver Buick in Oil City.
He was a member of the Hydetown Baptist Church the Titusville Lions Club and the former Hydetown I.O.O.F. He was also a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, singing, playing the piano, telling jokes, and antique cars.
Jerry is survived by his companion, Barnetta Nicols, of Centerville and his extended family on her side. Also surviving are six sons; Phil Sterling, of Hydetown, Kimbal Sterling, of Titusville, William Sterling and wife, Denise, of Titusville, Timothy Sterling, of Meadville, Gerald Sterling II, of Hydetown and Arthur Sterling and wife, Cindy, of Hurst, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Laurence Jay “Larry” Sterling; a daughter-in-law, Pam Sterling; two brothers, Kenneth and Roger Sterling and a sister, Marjorie Sweetland.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Sterling officiating.
Interment will be in Troy Center Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to Asera Care Hospice, 12664 Route 19 S, Waterford, Pa. 16441 or to Country Acres, 2017 Meadville Rd., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
