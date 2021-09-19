Patricia L. “Pat” Garon, 78, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.
Pat is survived by her husband, Mike Garon and her daughters, Michele Garon, Deb Hopkins and Trish Ongley.
Private funeral services are being conducted by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
