Dennis Myers, 71, of Garland, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Denny (or Dink, as he was lovingly called) was born to the late Grant and Aletha (Proper) Myers on July 23, 1950 in Titusville.
After graduation, Denny worked as a Superintendent at Torpedo Strip and Wire. Denny was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and other recreational activities. He was truly most at peace on one of his boats with his buddies being challenged by the trials and tribulations of the water and fish patterns.
Denny is survived by his children, Matt (Geri) Myers, of Erie and Mallary Myers, of Garland; siblings, Gary (Laurie) Myers, of Grand Valley, Dixie Myers, of Jamestown, New York, Connie (John) Galletta, of Enterprise, Bill Myers (Kim Lynch), of Hydetown; grandchildren, Crystal, Cayli and Matthew Myers; several nieces and nephews; his bode, John (Diane) Anthony, and his little lady, Lani Blu.
In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife, Margaret (Peggy)Myers.
In lieu of calling hours, friends and family are invited to join a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at the Garland Volunteer Fire Department in Garland, Pa. A private burial will be held for the family at the Garland Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations be made to the WGH Cancer Center at 2 Crescent Park West, Warren, Pa. 16365. Condolences may be made to the family at nelsonfuneralhome.net. Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Services have been entrusted with all arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.