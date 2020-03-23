Marjorie Jane Nellis, 73, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 20, 2020, at her residence.
Marjorie was born on July 28, 1946, in Titusville, to the late Gerald and Myrtle Renninger Wilson.
She attended Titusville area schools.
Marjorie was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and the Titusville Senior Center.
She enjoyed playing cards and board games. She also loved being surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marjorie is survived by her four children; Douglas Wilson, of Titusville, Gerald Vinopal Jr., and wife, Gail, of Spartansburg, Wendy Vinopal and companion, Scott Moore, of Titusville and Daniel Nellis Jr., and wife, Katy, of Titusville; nine grandchildren, Zackary Caldwell and wife, Monica, of Centerville, Layne Wilson, of Titusville, Gerald Vinopal III, of Titusville, Cody Price and wife, Elizabeth, of Girard, Amanda Price, of Waterford, Zachary Price, of Edinboro, Corey Vinopal, of El Paso, Texas, Sadie Marsh, of Pittsburgh and Madison Nellis, of Titusville; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Wilson and wife, Janet, of Titusville and her companion, Edward Mott, of Titusville.
She was preceded in death by two brothers; Donald and William Wilson and three sisters; Dorothy Gustafson, Margaret Thompson and Mary Ellen Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the family c/o Gerald Vinopal, Jr., 201 Blakeslee St., Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.