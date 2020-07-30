June Kennedy, 92, of My Father’s Ranch, Wickenburg, Arizona, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
June was born in Van, Pennsylvania on July 5, 1928, the daughter the late Byrdie Warren. She graduated from Cranberry High School and Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing. June worked for the Oil City Hospital for 25 years, primarily in general duty and radiology.
She married Dr. Harry C. Kennedy, Jr. on Nov. 9, 1951, in the Van United Methodist Church.
June is survived by her three children, Dr. Scott Kennedy (Babette), of Titusville, Jill Kennedy-Preciado, of Cottonwood, Arizona and Harry (Mike) C. Kennedy III (Sally), of Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years on July 30, 2017.
A celebration of June’s life will be held in Wickenburg at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Wickenburg Funeral Home and Crematory, 187 North Adams Street, Wickenburg, Arizona 85390 or online at wickenburgfuneralhome.com.
