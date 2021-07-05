Mrs. DeaAnna Morris, 77, formerly of Spartansburg, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg after an extended illness.
DeaAnna was born on June 6, 1944 in Oil City to the late Kenneth L. and Orpha A. Cotterman Grant. She married William “Bill” Morris in 1966 in Hydetown.
DeaAnna was a graduate of Oil City High School.
She worked for many years as an aid at Kathy Slocum’s Personal Care Home in Spartansburg.
DeaAnna was a member of the Rometown Community Church.
She enjoyed cooking and delivering meals to those in need, working at the voting polls on election day, working with her flowers and being with her family and friends.
DeaAnna is survived by her husband, Bill, of Waynesburg; four sons ,Alan Morris and wife, Kelly, of Waynesburg, Rick Morris and wife, Leane, of Finley, Ohio, William Morris and fiancé, Errol Hogsdon, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Robert Morris, of California; six grandchildren, Ryan Morris and wife, Kayla, of Arlington, Virginia, Cody Morris, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Lauren Faure, of Washington, Pennsylvania, Reagan Faure, of Waynesburg, Zach Morris and fiancé, Emily, of Columbus, Ohio, and Camaron Morris, of Finley Ohio; a sister, Viola Spencer, of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Connor Morris; a sister, Freeda Warner, and two brothers, James L. Grant and David E. Grant.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Rometown Community Church, with Pastor Tim Harger officiating.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W 38th St., Erie, Pa. 16508 or cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
