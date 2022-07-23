Bruce A. Bryner, 72, of Hamburg, Pa., passed away on July 12, 2022.
Bruce was born March 1, 1950 in Titusville, Pa., to the late Erman and Elverna Lesner Kightlinger Bryner.
He graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1968. Bruce was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974.
He married Roberta “Bertie” Vogler in Covington, Ohio. He and Bertie lived in Erie, Pa., where he attended Mercyhurst College studying Criminal Justice. They moved to Piqua, Ohio, where he was employed as a police officer. Later, Bruce returned to Erie, received his masters degree in Criminal Justice, met and married Kim Sargeant and her three sons. Bruce was a doting father to his only child, Brenna, until her death in May 1985.
Bruce went to work for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 22 years, where he retired as the Accident and Illness Program Manager for Safety Management. He retired in 2010. During this time, Bruce met Barb Dunkleberger.
Bruce is survived by his companion, Barb Dunkleberger and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of Hamburg; sister, Darlene Watson, of Pleasantville, and brother, Larry Bryner, of Bonney Lake, Washington; nieces, Darla Hancher, Linda Litzinger, Celene Watson and Kelly Jervis; nephews, Art Covell, Randy Covell, Duane Watson, Barry Watson, Greg Bryner and Russ Bryner, and several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and daughter, Bruce was preceded in death by two sisters, Marcie Covell and Evelyn Nosker-Bickel; brother, Don Bryner; nephew, Wayne Nosker; two nieces, Teri Bryner and Shelley Snyder; brothers-in-law, George Nosker, Dan Watson, Art Covell and George Bickel, and sister-in-law, Edith Bryner.
A private memorial service will be held graveside on July 30,2022 for family and close friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.