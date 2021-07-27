Mr. James J. “Jim” Rumbaugh, 87, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
Jim was born on Oct. 17, 1933, in Pleasantville to the late John and Georgia Barker Rumbaugh. He married Jean M. Brown on July 11, 1953 in Townville. She preceded him in death on Nov. 22, 2020.
He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School.
Jim had many jobs over his lifetime. From bag boy when he was a youth at the local grocery to delivering milk, to homes and businesses for Yingling’s Dairy, later Titusville Dairy, and then Meadow Brook Dairy, Erie Lackawanna railroad and at Sylvania and Joy. Jim was a very hard worker. Because of that hard work, attitude and support he gave to his wife, Jean, she was able to attend college and became a school teacher. Jean was a teacher for 30 years in the Pleasantville/ Titusville area. In the early 1970s, he and his wife owned and operated Rumbaugh’s Pennzoil garage in Pleasantville. Jim retired as a welder from Quaker State.
Jim enjoyed bowling and softball and was a member in several leagues. He was a member of the American Legion and the former PNA Group #2031. Jim was an avid hunter, enjoyed playing poker and liked to do yard work. He was always willing to help those in need.
Jim was born and raised in Pleasantville, where he spent his whole life, except for a brief time he lived in Townville when he first got married, and a very brief time in Oil City.
He is survived by his son, Bradley Rumbaugh Sr., and wife, Charlotte,of Pleasantville; three daughters, Lorna Parker and husband, Ron, of Saegertown, Wynne Dunkle and husband, Thomas, of Cochranton, and Jenny Bryan and husband, Melvin, of Pleasantville; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; a son, James Rumbaugh; an infant granddaughter, Brenda Lee Rumbaugh; five brothers, Clarence, George, Harry, Larry, and Charles Rumbaugh, and a sister, Marian Hood.
A Memorial Service, which will be held for Jim, his wife, Jean and their son, Jimmy will take place at The Independent Baptist Church, 273 North Main Street, Pleasantville, Pa. on Tuesday July 27, 2021, at 7 p.m.
Jim’s final resting place will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery in Pleasantville, Pa. 16341 beside his loving wife of 67 years and his son, James F. Rumbaugh.
The family is hosting a Remembrance Family Friendly BBQ (non alcoholic) at the home of Brad and Char Rumbaugh, 17009 Jerusalem Corners Road, Pleasantville, Pa. on Aug. 28, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. The public is welcome to come, bring a dish to share, your own chair and all your memories to share of Jim, Jean and Jimmy with the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasantville Independent Baptist Church, 273 N. Main St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341 or Wesbury United Methodist Foundation, 31 Park Ave., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
