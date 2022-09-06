Alena M. Wood, 85, of Titusville, Pa., passed away Sept. 4, 2022 at her home.
Born Feb. 26, 1937 in Oil City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Hazel B. James Brown.
A homemaker, Alena enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking.
She was always cleaning and took pride in keeping her home neat and presentable.
Alena also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by five children; Brenda Heckathorn, of West Virginia, Peggy Byler and her husband, Benjamin, of Guys Mills, Pat Foster and her husband, Dean, of Oil City, Albert Delp Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Seneca, and Holly Delp, of Oil City. Eleven grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild also survive.
Alena was proud of having five living generations.
She is also survived by a sister, Judy Houser, of Dayton, Pa.; a brother, Christopher Brown, of Edinboro and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by seven brothers and by two sisters.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave., Oil City, Pa. 16301 to help the family defray funeral expenses.
Condolences my be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.