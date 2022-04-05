Ann Cubbon Shriver, born Feb. 12, 1928, in Oil City, passed away on April 3, 2022 at home.
Ann, daughter of Joseph and Gladys Cubbon, spent her first nine years in Fagundus, Forest County, and moved to the big city of Pleasantville in 1937. There she attended Pleasantville High School, where she played basketball at the towering height of 5‘2” and graduated in 1946.
Ann worked as a bank teller at Pennsylvania Bank and Trust for many years. She met her husband, Tom, at a square dance, which was a favorite pastime. After retirement, she and Tom retired to their beloved “camp.” She cherished her collectibles and enjoyed decorating her home.
She was preceded in death by Tom and her daughter, Nancy. She is survived by her son, Eric, of Titusville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the donor‘s choice. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
