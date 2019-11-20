Betty S. Heffern, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, while sleeping comfortably in her bed at her residence.
She was born in Erie on July 7, 1928, to the late Arthur M. and Alice M. (Ritter) Stokes.
Betty graduated from Colestock High School, Class of 1946. She attended the University of Pittsburgh for a year and then transferred to Edinboro State Teachers College, where she graduated with a bachelor degree in education.
Her first teaching position was at the Lindenhurst Public School district in Long Island, New York, where she taught for a few years before returning back to the Titusville area. Betty initially taught at the Dempseytown School before she was employed by the Titusville Area School District holding positions at Cherrytree and Hydetown Elementary schools teaching first and second grades. Betty’s teaching career spanned 37 years and she retired in 1989. She frequently spoke fondly of her career as a teacher and how she derived great enjoyment from teaching and interacting with young children.
Betty married Mr. Robert L. Heffern in June 1971, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2010. Betty and Bob spent quite a few years acquiring, restoring and driving a variety of Jaguar automobiles, many of which were subsequently sold to buyers in the Titusville area. They also enjoyed camping with their fifth-wheeler and took many trips to Canadian lakes for recreation, boating and fishing.
Betty enjoyed traveling, especially several trips to Europe with her dear friend Midge Weidner of the Spartansburg area. To Betty, these trips were all about the experience. For instance, on a trip to Morocco, she was able to take a ride on a camel; and on a trip to Rome with her son, she was there during the funeral for Pope John Paul II, and was able to experience his viewing at the Vatican.
Betty also enjoyed her flower gardens, sitting on her porches taking in some sunshine, driving her golf cart on her property, working cross word puzzles, playing various games on her computer including jigsaw puzzles, free cell, and solitaire. She further enjoyed playing Pinochle with her friends at the Titusville Senior Center, as well as taking Yoga classes there and participating in various other activities offered at the Center.
Betty enjoyed the company of many cats over the years, including her most recent beloved cat, Toui. Betty and Toui spent many years enjoying each others company and they were quite inseparable.
She is survived by a daughter, Victoria A. Nixon, of Fairfax, Virginia; a son, Norman A. Nixon, of Titusville; a granddaughter, Jessica Nixon-Stacey and husband, Mike, of Fairfax, Virginia; and three great-grandchildren, Riley J. Nixon, Logan R. Nixon, and Connor K. Nixon-Stacey.
Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Stokes.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Interment is in Jamison Corners Cemetery in Cherrytree Township.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Food Bank, 134 W. Central Ave., Titusville, PA, 16354, or to your local ASPCA.
Condolences can be made to the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA, 16354.
