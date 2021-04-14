Dorothy L. Burns, 75, of Titusville, passed away on Monday evening April 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born on June 21, 1945 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Frederick and Martha Weld Kerr. She was married to Donald E. Burns on Dec. 18, 1965 in Centerville.
Dorothy was a graduate of Townville High School and had attended nurse’s aide school. She had been employed as a nurse’s aide for a number of years at several facilities which included the former Presbyterian Home in Titusville, Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville and the former Beverly Health Care in Titusville.
She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and going to Benson Memorial Library. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, jigsaw puzzles, word searches and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Donald, of Titusville; five children, Thomas Burns and wife, Yvette, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Joseph Burns and wife, Peng, of Cranberry Township, Richard Burns and wife, Tammy, of Bellevue, Jerry Burns and wife, Mandy, of Dempseytown, and Dorothy Lynn Bidwell, of Titusville; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Kerr and wife, Lynda, of Colorado; a sister, Isabelle Dillon, of Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great aunt, Nell Clark; a brother, John Kerr; two sisters, Annetta Sabad and Pauline Smith, and an infant sister, Mary Kerr.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Glen Van Cise, pastor of the Chapmanville Community Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.