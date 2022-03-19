Patricia L. Littlefield (Pat), 75, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Pat was born on March 3, 1947 in Titusville, to the late George J. and Elizabeth “Betty” Hyde Wakefield. She was a 1965 graduate of Titusville Senior High School. She married Leonard “Mert” Littlefield on July 3, 1965 at St. James Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her husband and daughter, Deanna (Tom)Wojtczak; three granddaughters; two great-grandsons; three sisters, Carol (Jack) Haller, of Hudson, Florida, Shirley (Bill) Brown, of Branson, Missouri, and Kathy (John) Hoak, of Big Horn, Wyoming; one brother, George (Cathy) Wakefield, of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death beside her parents; two brothers, Lynn (Skip) Holbrook and Jack L. Wakefield and nephew, Bradley Wakefield.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.