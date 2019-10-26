Mr. Dale Allen Adams, 64, of Titusville, died Oct. 25, 2019, at the Erie Veterans
Administration Medical Center in Erie.
He was born in Normal, Illinois on May 27, 1955, to the late Mary Frances (Lamborn) Adams and Clifford Dale Adams.
Dale graduated from Normal High School, Normal, Illinois, Class of 1973.
He married Celia Biggerstaff on Dec. 18, 1982, at the Seabee Chapel in Port Hueneme, California.
Dale is survived by the love of his life, Celia, of Titusville; a daughter, Kristina Lynn Hamilton; granddaughter, Chyenne Rylee Hamilton; grandson, Alexander Caige Hamilton, of Bear, Delaware; brother-in-law, Steve Biggerstaff and his wife, Debbie, of Titusville; their children, Julia (Biggerstaff) Kinney and her husband, Joe, of Dorchester, South Carolina, with their children Mason and Addison; Alexis and finance, Josh Beard, of Greensboro, North Carolina; and Natalie and finance, Steven Koon, of North Charleston, South Carolina; Dan Biggerstaff of Union City, Pennsylvania, with his children Kaylee, Isabella Ryleigh-Jean and Karlea; Greg Biggerstaff and wife, Ashleigh, of Simi Valley, California; sister-in-law Angie Poole and her daughter, Sabrina Ortiz, of Dinuba, California; and two very special couples, who were more like family, Lyle and Denise Munn of Paulsbo, Washington, and Arnold and Barb Albert of Dover, New Hampshire.
Dale is a proud veteran of the US Navy “Seabees”, having served from 1973 to
1993, with duty stations at the Presidential Camp David in Maryland; NMCB-40 deployed Spain and the Micronesian Islands; wintered over at the South Pole, McMurdo Station, Antarctica; 31st Naval Construction Regiment, Port Hueneme, California; Naval Support Unit, Washington, D.C. deployed to Russia, Nigeria and stationed in South Africa; Naval Station 1st Lieutenant’s Division, Philadelphia and NMCB-3 with deployments to Spain and the Philippine Islands when Mount Pinatubo erupted.
After retiring from the “Seabees,” Dale started Repair Wright, a contracting business, which his brother-in-law, Steve Biggerstaff, joined a few years later. After 18 years of Repair Wright, he became a Construction Code Inspector for the State of Pennsylvania.
His wit, charm, trials with his golf game and love will be forever missed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Tri County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA, 16254.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA, 16354.
Condolences may be made at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
