A beloved mother and friend, Ethel F. DelBalso, died unexpectedly in her home on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. She was 76 years old.
Ethel was born on June 24, 1945 in Titusville, to Frank Tomaino and Ethel May Habich. After graduating from Titusville High School, she began her adult life in and around Erie, Pennsylvania. She relocated to Warren in 2000, after her marriage to the late Jerry DelBalso.
During her time in Warren, Ethel retired from Titan X in Falconer, New York. In her retirement she and her husband were able to realize their dream of owning and operating a small antique store. Together they were the proprietors of Off the Beaten Path, where they sold a variety of home decor and refurbished furniture. She also gave back to the community through her involvement with Hooktown Holidays and their charitable work.
She is survived by her siblings, Anna and Frank, as well as her two sons, Russell and Andrew. She had one grandchild, Andrea Rae McCord, of Kane. She was particularly fond of children and never passed on an opportunity to “adopt” grandchildren from the blended families to which she belonged. Never once did she hesitate to show them the same love and compassion that she had for her biological family.
In addition to her family, she is survived by a multitude of friends. No matter where life took her, Ethel forged lifelong relationships with people she cared for deeply. You are too numerous to name here, but please know that she spoke of all you lovingly and frequently.
Her immediate, local family are making arrangements for a private ceremony to be held in Titusville, at a date to be determined. Since traditional services will not be held, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to send their condolences consider making a small donation to Hooktown Holidays or another local charity in her name. Those wishing to send e-mail condolences may do so by visiting lewisfuneralhomeinc.com
The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with funeral arrangements
