Mary B. Murray, 91, a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville, passed away there on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Mary was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Inches Bauer. She married A. Richard Murray on April 8, 1950, at Tryonville. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2018.
Mary was a graduate of Colestock High School, in Titusville, Class of 1946, and also a graduate of the Oil City Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1949.
She had been employed as a registered nurse at the Titusville Area Hospital for 36 years until her retirement on Jan. 5, 1990. Mary had also been employed at Warren State Hospital and Hamot Medical Center.
She was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church and of the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and numerous activities offered at Wesbury.
Mary is survived by four sons, Robert A. Murray and wife, Elaine, of Elizabethtown, Richard P. Murray and wife, Betty, of North Warren, Thomas L. Murray and wife, Lori, of Stockbridge, Georgia and James A. Murray and wife, Monica, of Escondido, California; seven grandchildren, Kevin Murray and wife, Kylie, of Mt. Joy, Kelly Daily and husband, Rob, of Spring Grove, Brian Murray, of St. Marys, Jason Murray and wife, Cheryl, of Guys Mills, Stephanie Lott and husband, David, of Stockbridge, Georgia, Kristen Harris and husband, Todd, of McDonough, Georgia and Matthew Murray and wife, Alexis, of Menifee, California; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, John L. Bauer and a sister, Eleanor Somerville.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Wednesday following the COVID-19 guidelines from noon to 2 p.m. at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Samuel Marchetta, chaplain of Wesbury United Methodist Community, officiating.
Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, in Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
