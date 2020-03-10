Martha E. Kline, 91, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning March 9, 2020 at her residence.
Martha was born on Feb. 22, 1929 at Utica, Pa., a daughter of the late Clifford and Roxie Stearns Rhoades. She married Harold Kline on Aug. 30, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 7, 1977.
She had attended the Cochranton area schools.
Martha enjoyed doing crafts, making dolls, sewing and wallpapering.
She is survived by the following children; Harold “Skip” Kline, Jr., of Oil City, Nancy Irwin, of Rouseville, Patrick Kline and wife, Paula of Deltona, Florida, Robert Kline and wife, Kathy of Mt. Pleasant; eight grandchildren, Tina Kline, Lisa Wright and husband, Michael, Daniel Irwin, Scott Irwin, Kadee Kline, Christopher Kline, Jessica Long and Marsha Miller; eight great-grandchildren, Dominic Irwin, Jacen Long, Riley, Colten, Aiden, Jaqwan, Masen and Eden Wright; three sisters, Ruby Reed ,of Cochranton, Florence Rhoades, of Franklin and Shirley Rhoades, of Meadville and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Clifford and Russell Rhoades and four sisters; Helen Nemoth, Margaret “Jean” Kline, Marion Ruyan and Ruth Richards.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. William Hopkins, officiating.
Interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219 or your local American Heart Association.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.