Dennis P. Grazier, 71, of Hydetown, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Dennis was born on Jan. 11, 1951 in Perry Township, Clarion County, Pa., a son of the late Jack and Jane Hazlett Grazier. He was married to Brenda L. Moore on June 16, 1979 in Centerville. She preceded him in death on Oct. 19, 2016.
Dennis was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1969. He had been employed as a machinist at Grand Valley Manufacturing from 1970 until his retirement from there in 2017.
He had also served in the National Guard for seven years.
Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his side-by-side. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a Penn State fan.
Dennis is survived by two sons, Ken Grazier and wife, Sam Browne, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Kyle Grazier and wife, Maria, of Edinboro; a granddaughter, Ginette Browne; a sister, Becky Thomas, of Titusville; a brother, James Grazier and wife, Debbie, of Cooperstown; a very special niece, Adrieanna Rust, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Grazier.
No public services will be observed.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.