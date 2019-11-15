Brian P. Gisewhite, 39, of Centerville passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.
Brian was born on Aug. 8, 1980, in Meadville, to Ellie Pongratz and Michael Shevitz. He married Shasta Manross on Sept. 28, 2002.
He was a graduate of Meadville High School, Class of 1998.
Brian worked at Walmart, Advantage Sales and Marketing and was last employed at Frito-Lay in Meadville.
He was a volunteer for Maplewood PTO for 10 years, and was on the Penncrest School Board for the past year.
Brian was a family man and volunteered many hours of his time for his children.
He is survived by his wife, Shasta, of Centerville; two children, Sebastian and Charisma, both of Centerville; his mother Ellie Pongratz and companion Gary Fields of Maryland, and his father Michael Shevitz and wife, Suzi, of Franklin; three brothers, Jack Pongratz, of Meadville, Captain Jacob Shevitz and wife, Debbie, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Corporal Quentin Shevitz and wife, Samantha, of Franklin; a sister Beth Pongratz, of Meadville; his mother-in-law Gloria Manross, of Titusville, and father-in-law Dan Manross and companion, Roberta Janson, of Titusville; a sister in law Shelby Cancilla and husband, Joe, of Waterford; and several nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Merle and Elizabeth Gisewhite; paternal grandparents, Walter Shevitz and Helen Myers; and his step maternal grandparents, Donald and Elaine Jacoby.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home on behalf of the family at 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, or on Brian’s tribute page at garrettsfuneralhomeinc.com
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
