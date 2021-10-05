Mrs. Bonnie L. Brown, 68, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19.
Bonnie was born on Feb. 5, 1953 in Titusville to the late Larry and Myrna Hepler Manross. She married Roger Brown on Dec. 29, 2000. She was previously married to Charles Fiely.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1972.
Bonnie worked at the Titusville Area Hospital, Blazer Consumer in Titusville, and was last employed at Drake Printing for many years, retiring in 2008.
She was a social member of Moose Lodge 84 Family Center, Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, and the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.
Bonnie enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter months, and driving her Spyder motorcycles. She loved her pets and being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Roger, of Titusville; two brothers, Larry Manross Jr. and wife, Norma, of Titusville, Danny Manross and companion, Roberta Jansen, of Chapmanville; two sisters, Cheryl Brown and husband, Larry, of Fairfield Beach, Ohio, Jenine Goodwill, of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Gloria Manross, of Titusville; a brother-in-law, Ross Conner, of Hydetown, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bonnie was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Fiely; a brother, Scott Manross, and a sister, Teresa Conner.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St, Seneca, Pa. 16346.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
