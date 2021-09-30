Clare E. Smith, formerly of Titusville, died on Sept. 9, 2021 at the Bedford Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Olney, Maryland after a short illness.
Clare was born in Warren on May 30, 1937 to Luther and Hazel Erickson. Clare graduated from Warren High School and later graduated from Edinboro University with a degree in education.
She married Richard Smith in 1961. They settled in Titusville in 1969 with their three children, where Clare taught preschool at the United Methodist Church for several years. Later, she and Richard purchased Thompson’s Drug Store, where Clare rose through the ranks to become the highest paid greeter in Thompson’s history. She also made the store’s famous egg salad that was served at the soda fountain where many regulars met for their daily coffee and lunch.
Clare could strike up a conversation with anyone and was one of the main reasons the drug store was known as such a friendly and welcoming place. She and Richard retired and sold the drug store in 2009, which allowed them to begin spending more of their time in Florida during the cold months. Both she and Richard enjoyed the beach, where they vacationed frequently.
Clare was an avid gardener and was very proud of her wondrous flower beds at their home. Richard was particularly grateful that the more flowers she planted, the less grass he had to mow.
Clare was active with the Titusville Garden Club and Titusville Shade Tree Commission. Once, the Shade Tree Commission had the audacity to move one of its meetings to 5 p.m. Clare pointed out this conflicted with cocktail time and protested by bringing martini glasses and a thermos full of vodka and vermouth. It was probably one of the more productive meetings by the Shade Tree, or at least the most fun. Clare was never one to pass up a chance at a joke or a good laugh.
Clare later moved to Dublin, Ohio, where she continued to do what made her happy; dote on her grandchildren, make new friends and plant more flowers.
Clare Smith is survived by two children, Bradley Smith and his wife, Nidhi, and their children, Anamika, Reena and Neel Smith, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Leslie Smith and her daughter, Sophie Campbell, of Athens, Ohio, as well as a sister, Adele Tranter ,of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, a son Scott Smith, and a sister, Joanne Sandberg.
A private committal service will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Warren. Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville Shade Tree Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.