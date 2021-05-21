Willis Dale Troyer, 86, of Centerville, was peacefully gathered to his people on May 19, 2021 at home in the presence of loved ones.
Willis was born on Nov. 1, 1934 in Uniontown, Ohio, a son of the late Elmer and Saloma Hochstetler Troyer. He married Nancy Beachy on Sept. 11, 1955, in Hartville, Ohio.
He joined his parents’ business of raising vegetables at a young age until becoming co-manager at a service station, where he was a mechanic. He then held supervisory positions in the construction industry until 1974, when he purchased a dairy farm in Centerville. Willis semi-retired in 1986 from farming and worked as a finish carpenter until retiring.
He was a man of deep faith, devoting much of his life to serving his fellow man. In 1985 he was instrumental in coordinating the Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) response to the tornadoes in western Pennsylvania. He devoted his retirement years volunteering for MDS all across the lower 48 states, acquiring many lifelong friends along the way.
He is survived by his wife, of Centerville; four children, Ronald Troyer and wife, Janet, of Centerville, Twyla Coblentz and husband, Marvin, of Ault, Colorado, Kevin Troyer and wife, Marie, of Erie, and Kristal McCraw and husband, Vyron, of Litchfield Park, Arizona; grandchildren, Michael, Joshua and Jesse Coblentz, Jason, Rachael, Jonathon, Rhonda and Regina Troyer, Rebecca Troyer Thomas, Dustin, Alyssa and Noah Troyer, Jamie Troyer Sharpe, Olivia Wanker and Matthew McCraw; great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Brenna and Lincoln Thomas, Austin and Quinn Troyer, Camden Troyer, Mary and Madilyn Coblentz, Raymond Coblentz, Whitney and Cailum Troyer; three brothers, Loren Troyer and wife, Erma, of Nappanee, Indiana, Jonas Troyer and wife, Betty, of N. Canton, Ohio, and Raymond Troyer and wife, Roxanne, of Uniontown, Ohio; three sisters, Miriam Gingerich and husband, Moses, of Granisle, British Columbia, Margaret Miller and husband, Elton, of Lakemore, Ohio, and Betty Miller and husband, Perry, of Hartville, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Willis was a member of the Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 State Routes 89 and 77, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434, where calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Lucas Johnson officiating.
Interment will be in Valley View Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries at P.O. Box 360 Berlin, Ohio 44610 or to the Jesus Film Project at 100 Lake Hart Dr. 3100, Orlando, Florida 32832-0100.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
