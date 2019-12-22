Mrs. Nancy L. Baily, 89, of Titusville passed away on Dec. 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of Margaret and Calvin Bimer.
Nancy was the wife of James Donald Baily with whom she shared 69 years of marriage giving birth to four children. Nancy met Don while living in Fort Wayne, Indiana. They married in 1950 and 10 years later moved their family to New Orleans when a McDonald’s franchise became available. In 1965, Nancy and Don moved their family to Titusville and opened the area’s first fast food restaurant. The iconic Dog n’ Suds was known for its hot dogs, root beer and in-car carhop service. The restaurant was a popular destination and employer of teens and young adults who contributed to a youthful culture and served as a second family to Nancy.
Over the decades in Titusville, Nancy would join her husband in other entrepreneurial pursuits that included the Ram’s Head Inn, a fine dining restaurant, and the Shirt/Jean Shack, a clothing store selling brand clothing at discounted rates. In her retirement, Nancy decided to go back to work as a hostess at Cross Creek Resort, a role that she enjoyed immensely.
Yet, her most fulfilling roles were that of mother, grandmother and babysitter of her grandchild Noah when he was a young lad. Nancy was always first to lend a helping hand, offer sage advice and provide comfort food that soothed the soul. As a fabulous cook, she loved trying new recipes, many of which have become favorite recipes of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending art and craft shows, crafting and playing Bridge with her circle of friends and Liverpool Rum with her family.
Above all, Nancy will be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring nature, selflessness, devotion, strength and unconditional love she had for her family. The holidays represented a special time for Nancy; it was a time when her family returned home to create new memories. It has been a tradition that has occurred for over 40 years and a true testament to the meaning of family that she cherished.
Surviving Nancy is her husband Jim, of Titusville; four children James Baily, of Titusville, Jan Baily, of Lititz, Pennsylania, Richard Baily, of Titusville, and Leslee Baily, of Pittsburgh; daughter - and son-in-laws Gayle Baily, Lori Baily, Cindy Goodman and Steve Palovich; grandchildren Mike and Jeff Baily, Kelly Pieschel, TJ Parks, Alex and Ellen Baily-Goodman, and Noah Clickett; and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the future.
Contributions in Nancy’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, Aseracare Hospice (Erie) or to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Condolences can be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
