Mr. Harley E. Wagner, 84, of Titusville, went to be home with our Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at his residence.
Harley was born on Oct. 18, 1936, in Franklin, to the late Benson and Rachel Sharp Wagner.
He attended a one-room school house in Bradleytown.
Harley was employed by Fisher and Young, Sylvania and Rice’s Trailer Sales.
He was a member of the Family Moose Center 84, Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and B.P.O Elks Lodge #264.
Harley enjoyed talking with friends at the clubs and loved them all. He loved spending time with his family and dogs, Sparky and Duke.
He is survived by his children, Tammy Crowther and husband, Joe, of Titusville, Harley M. Wagner, of Pleasantville, Benson Wagner and wife, Missy, of Titusville, Jamie Silvis and husband, Rich, of Titusville, and a daughter-in-law, Christal Wagner, of Titusville; grandchildren, Jennifer Yoder and husband, Aaron, of Titusville, Micah Martin, David Martin, Harley, Dustin and Kyle Wagner, Lacey Wagner, Matthew and Kayleigh Wagner and Jason Thomas Jr.; several great-grandchildren; nine sisters, June Kelly, Joanne Slater, Shirley Bromley, Nancy Eddy and husband, William, Elizabeth Walters, Sue Silvis and husband, Thomas, Connie Post, Kathryn Hewitt and husband, John and Linda Vroman; a sister-in-law, Bernice Wagner and brother-in-law, Henry Baum.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, William Wagner; four brothers, Kenneth, Donald, Robert and Charles Wagner; two sisters, Esther Baum and Carol Wagner; brothers-in-law, Norman Kelly, Frank Slater, Judson Walters, James Bromley and Albert Vroman; one sister-in-law, Harriet Kline Wagner, and a dear friend Donna Perry.
Family and friends can call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, Inc. 303 N. Washington St., on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Shawn Jacobson, pastor of the Pleasantville Community Church, officiating.
A memorial luncheon will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Moose Family Center 84, 614 W. Central Ave., Titusville, at 2 p.m.
Interment will be at Cooperstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Moose Heart moosecharities.org/.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhoomeinc.com.
