Marilyn C. Mihailoff, age 89, of Townville, passed away at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1932 to the late L. Claude and Gertrude (Arters) McCurdy. She married Nick Mihailoff Jr., who preceded her in death. They were married for 59 years. Marilyn graduated from Titusville High School. She was involved in the Townville Card Club for many years, enjoyed playing cards and loved to spoil her grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by three sons; RA Mihailoff, of Townville, Nick Mihailoff III and his wife, Jodi, of Townville, and Steve Mihailoff and his wife, Melodie, of Winter Park, Florida; five grandchildren, Zack, Adrianne, Sydney, Madison and Evan; three great- grandchildren, Hunter, Ava and Bella and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nick Mihhailoff Jr.; two sisters, Twila Odell and Patricia McCurdy; one brother, Richard McCurdy and one great- granddaughter, Kloey.
As per Marilyn’s wishes, there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marilyn’s name can be made to Kindred Hospice, 1119 Park Ave #7, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
