In a chapter of Mark Twain’s Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, the king enters a hut in which a family is dying of smallpox. He dismisses a warning from an advisor not to expose his royal person to the disease. He enters the hut knowingly, and without fanfare, because he regards it as his duty to render assistance if he can.
Lest someone think such kingly behavior can only be found in fiction, history records that England’s Charles II laid his hands on many thousands of his subjects who came to him in the hope that his royal touch would cure them of scrofula, an unsightly disease related to tuberculosis.
The scene from Twain’s book recurred to my mind at various times during the pandemic, the threat of which has been less from us touching each other than from breathing the same air.
The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a transmission rate three to four times greater than the original virus. Current hospitalizations due to the delta variant are reckoned as 2 to 3% of all delta-variant infections. While this rate of hospitalization is less than half of that caused by the original virus, the sheer number of infections makes it daunting. Almost all hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.
We have reason to be concerned about the origin of the virus. Did it arise out of nature? Or did a revved-up version of a natural virus escape from a laboratory? The answer, or non-answer, to that question has serious implications.
But the immediate concern is getting the virus under control. To that end we have developed, and are manufacturing in abundance, what give every appearance of being efficacious vaccines to prevent serious sickness and death from SARS-CoV-2.
It is clear that our society has no appetite, or tolerance, for more “lockdowns.” All the more so because the problem apparently has a known solution – the vaccines.
Powerful institutions are coercing individuals to “get the jab.” The Secretary of Defense recently announced his intention to have all military members vaccinated no later than mid-September. President Biden is leveraging through work rules to get all civilian federal employees vaccinated. United Airlines, Google, Walmart, Facebook and Disney are moving to make vaccination a condition of employment. The president of the American Federation of Teachers is supporting a vaccine requirement for all teachers.
How much civil liberty and personal autonomy are we willing to trade for security from the virus? During the early months of the contagion, we were willing to trade a lot – especially in terms of the First Amendment guarantee of freedom of assembly. It’s pretty clear we’re not willing to accept that kind of restriction long term.
Many of us have taken the vaccine willingly. In Pennsylvania so many of us have been willing that we have been so far protected from serious outbreaks of the delta variant. But many of our fellow citizens, in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, do not want to take the vaccine. To what extent are we willing to see persons coerced into taking it?
Events cry for the Food and Drug Administration to re-enter the fray and declare itself on the issue of “emergency use authorization” of the vaccines. After many millions of dosages administered and results compiled and analyzed, what is preventing the FDA from announcing its full approval?
Especially if full approval would encourage the doubtful to get the vaccine. Until then, it is fair to ask what does the FDA suspect that it is not telling us?
Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory board, seems as nonplussed as anybody. He recently told a reporter: “There hasn’t really been a safety concern for vaccines in the last 200 years that occurred more than six weeks after any dose.” He doesn’t see one now.
It is troubling that government and other large institutions are coercing employees to inject something in their arms that has not been fully approved by the specific government agency mandated (there’s a pandemic word for you) to make such determinations.
Maybe at this point “emergency authorization” and “full authorization” has become a distinction without a difference. If so, when it really has mattered, the FDA sat on its hands to the point of irrelevancy.
If the experience of Great Britain with the delta variant is indicative of what will happen in this country, the sickness and lethality will peak in late August or early
September. As this is written, the FDA has scheduled no meeting of its Vaccines Advisory Board preparatory to re-evaluating the emergency authorization.
The virulence of the delta variant is precipitating an increase in the number of persons willing to take the vaccine. The increase in natural infections will also move us toward herd immunity. (Research indicates that the immune response created by a base-line vaccine is more reliably efficacious toward disease prevention than immune system reactions to variable natural-occurring infections.)
Maybe the sky is not really falling either in terms of COVID sickness or in terms of our personal liberties. But COVID still poses danger. So do societal leaders willing to lessen our civil liberty and personal autonomy.
Martin Luther King, Jr. said: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at time of challenge and controversy.” It is feeling that we are living in that kind of time.
Hartley is a retired chief engineer in the merchant marine. His 33-year career was on the Great Lakes. Prior to that, he was a steel worker and an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. He has a bachelor’s degree in English and American literature from Brown University. He is the author of “Christy Mathewson: A Biography,” published by McFarland in 2005. He and his wife Cyd make Corry their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.