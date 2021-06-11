In June, 1930, a 38-year-old attorney named Robert Jackson gave a commencement address at the high school in Dunkirk, New York. Jackson was still a “country lawyer” practicing in nearby Jamestown and three years away from going to Washington to serve as a tax lawyer in the Roosevelt Administration. He would become the nation’s solicitor general, attorney general, and a justice on the supreme court.
He began his remarks with a good-natured jibe that he was glad “to stand face to face with this rebellious generation.” He was not worried because, “If you were going to try to shape your lives by the advice I give, I should fear the responsibility of advising you. But no harm can come from my words, for … by the time you [have] the experience to know the truth, you will have forgotten my words. So I venture on….”
He assumed his listeners would find success in an economy that welcomed their technical and professional preparations. “Success,” he said, “is a natural aim that never needs emphasis to an American graduating class.”
But “[u]nless you are to be a vagabond like Mahatma Gandhi or St. Francis,” he told them, “you cannot be free unless you are financially free.” He admonished that “there is no way to financial freedom except to spend less than you earn. Make financial freedom one of your aims, do not be ashamed of the self-denials necessary to that end.”
He observed, starkly, that modern success requires specialization. “No longer can the jack-of-all-trades flourish….The pathway to success today is straight and narrow – for the mind and for the conduct” [and] “threatens to cramp and warp and imprison your lives within the narrow compass of some specialty.”
But he saw an escape: “Our industrial age has produced unprecedented wealth. Each generation starts off with an accumulation of facilities for transportation and production greater than the one before.” Never before were there “so many tools for earning a living. The very specialization that narrows has produced its antidote in an efficiency which means short hours of work.”
The resultant leisure, he cautioned, “is a blessing or a curse depending on its use. No injury from long and hard labor ever injured men as they have injured themselves by their idle hour indulgences…. What you will be in middle life will depend more on the use of your leisure hours than your work hours. In your hours of work, you make a living. In your hours of leisure, you make a life.”
“Ninety percent of your education has been and will be directed to fit you for work – you have had almost no training for leisure…. In leisure, we grope leaderless and most of us without aim….In your off-hours, you can become scholars or drunkards, athletes or dreamers, you may be prudent or spendthrift, you may add to the accomplishments of your work day or cancel all its gain.”
He seems to have relished addressing his audience as “young rebels” and encouraged them in their rebellion. “Older people fear you will not ‘settle down’ – I am afraid that you will. Many fear you will carry disrespect for the conventions too far into your lives – I fear you will drop it. Many fear you will defy ‘public opinion’—I fear you will be slaves to it. Some deplore that you are headstrong and venturesome. I fear you will be overwhelmed with the commonplace.”
He prescribed a mission for them: Make life more livable. “The passing age has already brought its machinery up to demand and it now seems way ahead of it. Your age does not need to improve production but to control it…. It does not need to invent means of supplanting labor but to reconcile man’s need to work with machinery development.”
He described two kinds of “standardization” – one good, one bad.
“So far as our physical possessions are concerned, it is a good thing. That we all have similar ice boxes, clothes, desks and automobiles is no disadvantage. Our ancestors were standardized too – none of them had any of these things.”
But, he warned, “standardization of conveniences is one thing. Standardization of ideas is another.”
“All can appreciate the merits of appliances and so we standardize on the best…. But when we standardize on ideas, we always tend to the lower, the most easily comprehended, that taxes the intelligence least….When we want an idea or an amusement to reach the most people, we lower its standard to the average or below of intelligence. Hence…the most generally accepted music, art, speech or idea is almost certain to be false. Here the world of art, of beauty, of culture, of leisure, separates from the world of pure utility and business.”
Society, he told those graduating seniors, “has placed within your reach what it calls an education. You have been exposed to it. If it has caught you, you are not closing your books tonight – you are tomorrow opening new ones, you are joining the small minority of earnest men and women who place quality before quantity, right before numbers, self-reliance above conformity.”
“For young people who have a high school education, there can be no excuse for wasted leisure. You have received enough education to give you the key to all knowledge – the world’s best treasure houses are unlocked to you. The fine literature that records the noble thought and the heroic deed is yours. The sciences have been opened to you, from the infinite sweep of the universe revealed by the telescope to the tiny microscopic life that often determines our own life and death…. You do not need the crowd. You should not fear to be alone with your thoughts. You should be too self- reliant to surrender you being to organized mediocrity.”
The complete address is called “Your Labor, Your Leisure, and Your Life” and can be found at thejacksonlist.com.
Hartley is a retired chief engineer in the merchant marine. His 33-year career was on the Great Lakes. Prior to that, he was a steel worker and an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. He has a bachelor’s degree in English and American literature from Brown University. He is the author of “Christy Mathewson: A Biography,” published by McFarland in 2005. He and his wife Cyd make Corry their home.
